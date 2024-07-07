2025 NFL mock draft: Entire first-round mock draft predictions
5. Arizona Cardinals: Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame
The Arizona Cardinals aren’t considered to have one of the best rosters in the league right now, but general manager Monti Ossenfort and head coach Jonathan Gannon are clearly building something there. We saw this team really overachieve last season despite finishing with one of the worst records in the league. Jonathan Gannon did a great job coaching this team and keeping them in the thick of games despite the weekly discrepancy in talent.
And when Kyler Murray came back, you started to see some things coming together. Adding a playmaker to the secondary like Benjamin Morrison would be huge for this roster overall and it wouldn’t be shocking if we saw the Cardinals really start contending for a Wild Card spot as early as 2025. They’ve got a lot of fun pieces in place and a playmaker like Marvin Harrison Jr. being added in 2024 could expedite their reload.
6. Washington Commanders: Will Campbell, OT, LSU
The Washington Commanders have a new GM in Adam Peters coming over from the San Francisco 49ers, and Peters knows that this Commanders situation is a longer-term rebuilding project. The Commanders added a ton of players in NFL free agency and they went out and brought in a huge 2024 NFL Draft class. Despite those additions, this roster still has a ton of pressing needs.
Notably, the offensive line needs to be addressed, and the Commanders have to be hoping that group in front of rookie QB Jayden Daniels can really overachieve this coming season. Daniels, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, is a great runner and playmaker at the position, but he could use the help of his old pal Will Campbell, who comes to Washington to join him in this 2025 NFL mock draft projection.