2025 NFL mock draft: Entire first-round mock draft predictions
7. Los Angeles Chargers: Mason Graham, DL, Michigan
After bypassing some top-tier wide receiver prospects to take Joe Alt in the 2024 NFL Draft, you’ve got to expect that Jim Harbaugh would stay on brand here and take someone for the trenches. This time, the Chargers go to the defensive side of the ball, where Harbaugh is able to add one of his most talented defensive linemen from the Michigan program – Mason Graham.
The former four-star prospect got into the mix immediately upon arriving in Ann Arbor and is coming off of a very productive year with 7.5 tackles for loss as a sophomore in 2023. He’s one of the most exciting interior defensive line prospects in the country and does a great job of playing with effort, discipline, and overall violence. At 6-foot-3, 320 pounds, Graham is extremely well-built and would be an obvious target of his former college head coach in this range.
8. Tennessee Titans: Harold Perkins, EDGE, LSU
Pro Football Focus is calling for the Titans to upgrade their defensive front somehow. What are the Titans currently working with off the edge?
"Arden Key and Harold Landry have never really been more than average pass rushers. Landry has been consistent in his five-year career, never earning a season-long PFF grade higher than 65.4 or lower than 63.3."- PFF
It’s obviously not an ideal situation defensively right now for the Titans, who spent a good majority of their primary assets in 2024 on the offensive side of the ball. Understandably so. The Titans are still hopeful that Will Levis can develop into a potential franchise QB, as it seems this is the only franchise in the AFC South without a clear direction at that position right now.
If Levis can emerge, it will make a selection like this even more possible. Harold Perkins only played five games this past season at LSU but will transition back to EDGE in 2024 and put his pass rush skills on display. He had 13.0 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks – along with four forced fumbles – back in his freshman season.
He’s also not going to turn 21 years old until September 2025. The sky is the limit for this player.