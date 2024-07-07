2025 NFL mock draft: Entire first-round mock draft predictions
9. New Orleans Saints: Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas
Even after taking Oregon State tackle Taliese Fuaga in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, we could see the New Orleans Saints dip into that position group once again in the 2025 class. The Saints have some huge question marks on the offensive line going into this season.
What does the future hold for Ryan Ramczyk? Is he even going to play in the NFL again? He suffered a setback in recovery from knee surgery and it doesn’t sound like he’s expected back anytime soon. The future is also in question for former first-round pick Trevor Penning, who is trending toward being a bust. Another former first-round pick and starter – Andrus Peat – departed this offseason.
Being able to get one of Will Campbell or Kelvin Banks could be huge for the Saints in the 2025 NFL Draft, or another tackle if one emerges in that range.
10. Las Vegas Raiders: Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas
We’ve been floating back and forth between the idea of Quinn Ewers being in the 1st round of the 2025 NFL Draft or falling out of it altogether. What’s the rumor of the day, right?
Ewers has 1st-round potential, especially as we saw guys like JJ McCarthy, Bo Nix, and Michael Penix Jr. emerge this past year. Not to mention Jayden Daniels, who wasn’t always considered a sure-fire first-round type of guy.
Quinn Ewers is in a similar boat as some of those guys a year ago at this time. He’s got a chance to shed the “great college QB only” label and prove that he’s capable of starting at the NFL level. He showed off that potential last year when he completed 69 percent of his passes with 22 touchdowns and just six interceptions, adding five rushing touchdowns on top of it.
The Las Vegas Raiders might not be able to afford being super picky as they missed out on quarterbacks in the 2024 class and we have no idea what they’re going to get in year two with Aidan O’Connell.