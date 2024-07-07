2025 NFL mock draft: Entire first-round mock draft predictions
11. Indianapolis Colts: Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado
This would have to be considered the biggest steal of this particular 2025 NFL mock draft as Travis Hunter is pretty routinely selected in the top five of our projections. And certainly his talent would warrant that. The question it seems a lot of people are having right now is where NFL teams will project him going forward.
It truly feels like he could be a top-10 pick at multiple positions, which speaks to his incredible overall talent, and I wouldn’t be shocked if we actually see him play a little offense and defense at the NFL level. In the Colts’ context, you would have to think the primary position for Hunter would be cornerback. The top options for the Colts right now at outside corner are a couple of young guys looking to take a step forward this season in JuJu Brents and Jaylon Jones.
12. Minnesota Vikings: Nic Scourton, DL/EDGE, Texas A&M
The Minnesota Vikings are a fun roster on either side of the ball, but there is potential for them to really load up the defensive front in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Vikings lost Danielle Hunter and DJ Wonnum (among others) in 2024 NFL free agency, but they were able to bring in Jonathan Greenard from the Texans and steal Dallas Turner in the 1st round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
They’ve already begun reloading that defensive front and a player like Nic Scourton could be another weapon for defensive coordinator Brian Flores. The former Purdue star transferred to Texas A&M this year after racking up 15 tackles for loss and 10 sacks last year.
At 280 pounds, he’s not the same type of “EDGE” player as either Dallas Turner or Jonathan Greenard. Scourton can play inside and give you a versatile weapon in the pass rush department.