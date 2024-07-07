2025 NFL mock draft: Entire first-round mock draft predictions
13. Chicago Bears: Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State
The job being done right now by general manager Ryan Poles with the Chicago Bears has certainly been fun to watch, even if the Bears got a lucky mulligan with the #1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
The Bears held the #1 overall pick in 2023 when CJ Stroud was available, but traded down to get DJ Moore and Darnell Wright, among other picks. One of the “other” picks ended up being the #1 overall selection in 2024, but time will tell if having Caleb Williams, DJ Moore, and Darnell Wright as opposed to CJ Stroud will be worth it.
Bears fans are banking on it.
And in the 2025 NFL Draft, Poles can shift his attention to the defensive side of the ball, where the Bears have actually been drafting well in recent years. They need a pass rusher to pair with Montez Sweat off the edge, and a player like Penn State’s Abdul Carter could very well end up being the next in a long line of guys coming from that program to be top-flight NFL prospects.
14. Jacksonville Jaguars: Deone Walker, DL, Kentucky
The Jaguars missing out on the playoffs and picking in the early teens of the 2025 NFL Draft would likely raise some major questions about Doug Pederson’s future with the team, especially given what the Jaguars invested in Trevor Lawrence and his weapons for the 2024 season. The Jaguars gave Lawrence a massive $275 million extension after bringing in receivers Gabe Davis and Brian Thomas Jr. to upgrade that position group.
Defensively, the Jaguars struggled badly enough to make a change at defensive coordinator this offseason. They hired Ryan Nielsen, the former Saints and Falcons assistant who is considered to be ascending in the coaching world. Nielsen would probably love to get his hands on the massive Deone Walker, a near-350 pound defensive lineman with loads of athleticism.
How often do you see 6-foot-6, 348-pound defensive linemen racking up 12.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks?