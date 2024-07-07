2025 NFL mock draft: Entire first-round mock draft predictions
15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri
In the 2024 NFL Draft, the wide receiver position was arguably the best in the draft, at least in terms of the top-end prospects. The 2025 draft class doesn’t have Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers, and Rome Odunze – top 10 overall prospects – but a guy like Luther Burden is going to come in and make an immediate impact at the NFL level.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers re-signed veteran Mike Evans to a long-term deal this offseason, but Chris Godwin will be a free agent after the 2024 season and Burden could end up being the ideal replacement. Pro Football Network's scouting notes on Burden make him seem like a carbon copy of Godwin coming out of Penn State.
"With his combined speed, explosiveness, agility and twitch, play strength, and contact balance, Burden is a devastating RAC threat. He also has the sturdy hands and body control to corral high-difficulty attempts and convert on chances time and time again."- Pro Football Network
16. Seattle Seahawks: Emery Jones Jr., OT, LSU
According to Pro Football Focus, the Seahawks need to upgrade their pass protection ASAP:
"Geno Smith had another solid season in 2023, but the Seahawks couldn’t protect him often enough. They finished 28th in pass-blocking grade while dealing with a rash of injuries up front. Only one of their starters, left tackle Charles Cross, earned a 65.0-plus grade in pass protection."- PFF
In the first 16 picks of this 2025 NFL mock draft, we’ve got two LSU offensive tackles coming off the board. Jones has the potential to become the top overall offensive tackle in this class and certainly would be a great fit for the Seahawks on the opposite side of former top-10 pick Charles Cross. He allowed just one QB hit last year in over 400 pass-protecting snaps.