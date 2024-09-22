2025 NFL mock draft: Entire first-round mock draft predictions
19. Philadelphia Eagles - Malaki Starks, S, Georgia
The Philadelphia Eagles defense has been a disaster thus far, and it feels like this team now has more questions than answers. Jalen Hurts has been awful the last seven starts for the Eagles dating back to the 2023 NFL Season. Some of their players along the defensive line aren’t playing up to snuff, and head coach Nick Sirianni is still making some odd decisions.
This just does not feel like a sustainable situation for the Eagles, and I truly would not be surprised to see this team part ways with Sirianni and his staff at some point to make a giant push for Bill Belichick, who would probably love to coach this team. At the moment, the Eagles still feel quite weak in the secondary, so a pick 19 in this mock draft, I went with Malaki Starks, the best safety prospect in the 2025 class.
The Eagles took two DBs in 2024 in Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean, but if nothing else, Eagles GM Howie Roseman is aggressive and will do whatever it takes to field the best roster possible. To me, massive change is on the horizon for Philly.
20. Cleveland Browns - Cameron Ward, QB, Miami (FL)
Maybe the first major, shocking move of this mock draft. The Cleveland Browns begin laying the framework for an eventual parting of ways with QB Deshaun Watson. Watson is on a fully guaranteed deal with the Browns and has been a disaster for the team thus far. The Browns have somehow been able to go 9-5 in his 14 starts, but he’s legitimately playing like a backup QB.
If the play does not get better, I would not be shocked to see the team give backup QB Jameis Winston a chance. At this point, Winston is probably a better option, but he’s not a long-term solution. The Browns make a major move and take QB Cameron Ward from Miami (FL) at pick 20. The great thing here is that Ward is under absolutely no pressure to play immediately.
Deshaun Watson is probably not going to last a whole lot longer at this rate, so the Browns try to prepare for that with this selection.