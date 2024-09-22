2025 NFL mock draft: Entire first-round mock draft predictions
23. New York Jets - Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State
The New York Jets put on a clinic on Thursday Night Football, absolutely decimating the lowly New England Patriots. The Jets are far from perfect, and it’s important to note here that the Patriots are one of the worst teams in the NFL, so this Jets’ performance should have been widely expected.
New York is dealing with some shaky situations along the defensive line. Haason Reddick is nowhere to be found, as the former Eagle was traded to the Jets and has yet to report. To facilitate the trade, New York had to part with Bryce Huff, who signed with the Eagles, and John Franklin-Myers, who they traded to the Denver Broncos.
The Jets also lost Jermaine Johnson to a torn Achilles recently, so the DL, while they brutalized the Patriots offensive line on Thursday, is still needing some more help. At pick 23, the Jets will select Abdul Carter, a pass-rusher from Penn State. Jets GM Joe Douglas certainly knows how to draft, and this would make it two-straight years that the Jets take a Penn State player in the first round.
They took Olu Fashanu in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, and will take Abdul Carter here.
24. Kansas City Chiefs Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
Folks, Travis Kelce has been virtually non-existent through two games and is turning 35 years old soon. It’s not crazy to think that Kelce’s best days are very much behind him. He had a pretty bad year by his standards in 2023, failing to reach the 1,000-yard mark. He looked noticeably declined physically, so the wear and tear of the NFL may be catching up to him.
At pick 24, the Chiefs will select Colston Loveland, the best tight end in the 2025 NFL Draft class. This brings in a long-term replacement for Kelce and helps the Chiefs continue to build for the future.