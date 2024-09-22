2025 NFL mock draft: Entire first-round mock draft predictions
27. Seattle Seahawks - Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota
The Seattle Seahawks are getting way too much credit right now. This team barely scraped by the Denver Broncos in Week 1 starting a rookie QB and needed overtime to beat the lowly New England Patriots. This is an average football team, folks. However, Seattle is 2-0 and currently holding the 27th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. I envision them picking a lot higher in the first round, but we’ll keep them here.
At pick 27, Seattle takes Aireontae Ersery, a tackle from Minnesota. Seattle has one of the best young tackles in the NFL in Charles Cross, who has been manning the left side of their offensive line for multiple years now.
Abe Lucas was their right tackle, but he’s been nursing a knee injury for quite some time, so Seattle may decide that Ersery is the way to go. The best ability is availability, and if Lucas simply isn’t able to stay on the field, it won’t matter how talented he is. Seattle fortifies their trenches in this NFL mock draft.
28. New Orleans Saints - Tyleik Williams, DL, Ohio State
The New Orleans Saints have put the NFL on notice through two weeks. They’re averaging 40 points per game and have earned two blowout wins thus far. Derek Carr looks like a legitimate MVP candidate, and new offensive coordinator Klink Kubiak is just having a lovely time calling plays.
It’s not crazy to think that the Saints may have now found something for the next few years on offense. At some point, the Saints will need to find a replacement for Derek Carr, but if they can keep playing efficient football, GM Mickey Loomis won’t have to address the QB position for another few years.
To get younger and more explosive on defense, the Saints take Tyleik Williams from Ohio State. He’s a defensive lineman and someone who may be able to help fill the void when the time comes for long-time DL Cam Jordan to hang it up.
The Saints are a team to keep an eye on the rest of the way.