2025 NFL mock draft: Entire first-round mock draft predictions
31. Buffalo Bills - Patrick Payton, EDGE, Florida State
The Buffalo Bills look awesome through two weeks of the 2024 NFL Season. Josh Allen has played the best football of his career thus far, but yes, it’s only been two weeks. Allen and the Bills offense seem to have a distinct identity. They run the heck out of the football and are not having Allen take as many chances.
He threw 18 interceptions in the 2023 regular season, which is just far too many. Buffalo could end up cruising away with the AFC East division title, but the New York Jets did look quite good on Thursday Night Football to kickoff Week 3. The Bills decide to take a pass-rusher at pick 31 in Patrick Payton from Florida State.
Buffalo could certainly use this pick on a wide receiver, which may be the popular selection, but they decide to beef up their pass rush instead. At some point, the Bills will have to get past the Kansas City Chiefs, right?
Right???
Who knows. Every year it seems as if we hype this team up only for them to fall just short in the playoffs. Can 2024 be the year where they get over the hump?
32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Walter Nolen, DL, Mississippi
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are currently slotted in the no. 32 spot in the 2025 NFL Draft. They’re out to a 2-0 start and have gone 11-8 in their last 19 regular season games. QB Baker Mayfield is playing out of his mind and seems to have found a home here in Tampa Bay, and it’s kind of ironic that Mayfield is playing better ever since getting booted from the Browns.
Anyway, the Bucs don’t really seem like a great team, but they’re very good. At pick 32 of this NFL mock draft, they’ll take Walter Nolen, a defensive tackle from Mississippi. Their head coach, Todd Bowles, is a defensive mind, so he’ll probably want to go in that direction.
There you have it; our latest NFL mock draft. It’ll be interesting to see just how much the draft order changes in the coming weeks. Some 0-2 teams may dig themselves out of the hole, while some 2-0 teams may come back down to earth a bit.