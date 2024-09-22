2025 NFL mock draft: Entire first-round mock draft predictions
7. Baltimore Ravens - Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
The Baltimore Ravens are 0-2, and it’s not some shock, honestly. They lost their Week 1 game to the Kansas City Chiefs. It was close and one of those “good losses” that teams have on occasion. There was not reason to be “out” on the Ravens after Week 1. It was a typical, expected loss. But in Week 2, they gave up yet another fourth-quarter lead and lost to the Las Vegas Raiders at home.
They face the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 and could be firmly on their way to an 0-3 start. For whatever reason, this team let an above-average guard leave in free agency and traded away a top-12 right tackle for virtually nothing. But hey, at least they got Derrick Henry!
It was a confusing offseason for Baltimore, who will select Tetairoa McMillan and stock up at wide receiver. McMillian is a huge player with an explosive nature and an elite ability to separate. The Ravens need some OL help, but could look to address that unit later on in the 2025 NFL Draft, or even in free agency.
8. Denver Broncos - Luther Burden, WR, Missouri
The Denver Broncos may have something with Bo Nix, and we’ll perhaps know that for sure by the time the 2024 NFL Season ends. Nix did look a lot better from Week 1 into Week 2, and his play-makers aren’t exactly doing him any favors at all. There is really only so much Nix can do when the running game fails to get off the ground and the wide receivers lack a consistent ability to separate.
Let’s not bash Bo Nix here; the Broncos issues don’t start or end with him. The team needs someone explosive on offense, and from what I have been able to gather, WR Luther Burden from Missouri has some similarities to guys like Deebo Samuel and Ja’Marr Chase, which is exactly the type of player that the Broncos need.
This would be a huge get for the team and for Bo Nix’s development. Denver could also use some more juice at RB, but their most urgent issue is getting someone elite on the outside. Just take a look back at recent history; all of the top QBs in the NFL who were going through their development had a high-end play-maker on offense to throw to.
The Broncos need to follow suit.