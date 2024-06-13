2025 NFL mock draft: Entire top 10 mock draft predictions
4. Carolina Panthers - Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
The Carolina Panthers could warrant selecting a QB if they are picking fourth overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. Even though the 2023 season was far from Bryce Young's fault, Young didn't exactly show a lot of promise, so now in year two, the pressure is officially on. Being that the regime that drafted Young is no longer in town, the current regime of GM Dan Morgan and head coach Dave Canales might not feel like they are obligated to make it work with the first overall pick.
Young is concerningly undersized but does have some nice pieces to work with on offense now after a busy offseason from Morgan.
5. Las Vegas Raiders - Luther Burden, WR, Missouri
The Las Vegas Raiders are in no man's land, especially if the QB class in 2025 isn't going to be as good as most of us think at the moment. I guess they can nab Luther Burden from Missouri, who is projected to be the best WR in the coming class. With Davante Adams getting old and the Raiders really not having another obvious selection here, they opt for the best player available and take Burden.