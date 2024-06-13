2025 NFL mock draft: Entire top 10 mock draft predictions
8. New Orleans Saints - Mason Graham, DT, Michigan
Back to back picks along the defensive line, the New Orleans Saints simply need to embrace a rebuild. The free agency signing of Derek Carr last year was downright awful, and beyond that, the Saints need long-term cap space and more young talent on both sides of the ball. the Carr/Dennis Allen era is not going anywhere or scaring anyone, so they need to rip this thing down to the studs after the 2024 NFL Season.
It's unclear how safe Mickey Loomis' job is, as he hasn't exactly made the wisest decisions since Sean Payton left the organization. The Saints are quite the interesting team, but picking inside the top 10 in 2025 can land them a blue-chip prospect from a winning football program.
9. Minnesota Vikings - James Pearce Jr, EDGE, Tennessee
Perhaps the best pass rusher in the 2025 NFL Draft, James Pearce Jr from Tennessee could make some noise in the blitz-happy Brian Flores defense. The Vikings do actually have a nice roster core in place. They've got two very good tackles, two excellent wide receivers, some respectable pieces in the backfield, a top tight end, and a thoroughly-stocked defense.
Honestly, all that is missing from this team is the QB. I am quite interested to see how the Vikings approach their QB situation with veteran Sam Darnold and rookie JJ McCarthy. McCarthy just recently turned 21, so in theory, the Vikings can be patient with him. They also paid Darnold pretty handsomely this offseason, so a lot of people are assuming that Darnold would get the nod as the starting QB.
Either way, the Vikings don't need a whole bunch on offense, and if they want to make a run with McCarthy and bet on his skills, they can beef up their defense.