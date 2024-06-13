2025 NFL mock draft: Entire top 10 mock draft predictions
10 Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
The 2023 Tampa Bay Buccaneers were a surprising team, winning nine games, the NFC South title, and even a playoff game. They weren't a great team by any means, and I do believe that losing former offensive coordinator Dave Canales to the Carolina Panthers is going to be a tough loss for the offense.
Baker Mayfield and Mike Evans both re-signed with the team, and the Buccaneers do have other viable talent on both sides of the ball, but I do not believe this team is good enough or well-coached enough to avoid coming back down to earth a bit in 2024. I especially believe this with the Atlanta Falcons now being the better team.
Tampa will still be able to scrape together some wins, but I do not envision this team making the postseason. They can build for the future in the 2025 NFL Draft.
When the 2025 NFL Draft officially begins and picks begin to come off the board, we could see some teams trading. The one thing I have noticed early on here is that the talent at the top is not quite as good as it was last year, so that could lead to more teams inside the top 10 being willing to trade their picks.
We are still nearly a year away from the real thing, but getting a peek at what could happen is always a good idea.