2025 NFL mock draft: Full first round mock draft predictions
5. Tennessee Titans: Carson Beck, QB, Georgia
The Tennessee Titans have brought in a lot of veteran help for quarterback Will Levis this year, so it's really sink or swim time for him. If Levis doesn't prove he can help this team take the next step forward, even with a rookie NFL head coach at the helm, the Titans are going to go into reset mode at the quarterback position. In this 2025 NFL mock draft, Carson Beck ends up as the QB1 and he has all of the traits to wind up at the top of this class.
6. New York Giants: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
If Carson Beck isn't the QB1 of the 2025 NFL Draft, then Shedeur Sanders probably will be. The son of Deion Sanders, as you probably already know, is considered one of the best pocket passers in all of college football. The transition for everyone from Jackson State to Colorado last year was predictably tough, but Sanders completed over 69 percent of his passes with 27 touchdowns compared to just three interceptions. He'd probably be an upgrade for the Giants yesterday.
7. Las Vegas Raiders: Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas
This is one of the bigger "projections" of this 2025 mock draft because right now, Quinn Ewers is probably not a top 10 prospect in the 2025 class. He has some growing to do, but he has the talent to get there. The Raiders missed out on quarterbacks in the 2024 NFL Draft and are rolling with Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell in their first full year under Antonio Pierce. This team is likely going to need a long-term option ASAP.
8. Arizona Cardinals: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
Jonathan Gannon and the Arizona Cardinals are building something pretty special, it looks like. We saw this Cardinals team really surprise some folks last year when they were a lot more competitive than expected, even pulling off a couple of major upsets. As the talent continues to be upgraded in Arizona, Jonathan Gannon is going to keep this team getting more and more dangerous in the NFC West.