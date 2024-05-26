2025 NFL mock draft: Full first round mock draft predictions
9. Minnesota Vikings: Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame
The Vikings have their young quarterback in place with JJ McCarthy, and the next major question for this franchise is whether or not they're going to get Justin Jefferson locked in to a long-term deal. Elsewhere on the roster, the Vikings could look to add some playmakers at cornerback after getting both Jonathan Greenard and Dallas Turner for their pass rush in 2024. Benjamin Morrison has nine interceptions in his first two years with Notre Dame.
10. New Orleans Saints: Luther Burden, WR, Missouri
If the Saints could come away with another top-flight offensive lineman in this class, they might opt for that instead of going after a receiver, but Luther Burden is too good to pass on here. The sky is the limit for Burden after we saw him go over 1,200 yards and nine touchdowns last year as a sophomore. He's only 5'11" but he's well-built and has the ability to make people miss in space.
11. Seattle Seahawks: Mason Graham, DL, Michigan
The Michigan Wolverines dominated the 2024 NFL Draft, and we can expect a lot of the same from them in the 2025 class. Mason Graham is one of the most disruptive interior linemen defensively in all of college football and we've only seen the beginning. He's coming off of a season in which he had 7.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks and he could explode in 2024. The Seahawks went after a lighter defensive tackle in Byron Murphy in the 2024 NFL Draft and could pair him with another big body in 2025.
12. Indianapolis Colts: Denzel Burke, CB, Ohio State
If I was surprised by anything in the 2024 offseason, it was the Indianapolis Colts' approach to the cornerback position. You can only attack so many areas of need at a time, so I get it, but the cornerback position was one they left largely untouched. Adding a playmaker like Denzel Burke could take this Indy defense to another level.