2025 NFL mock draft: Full first round mock draft predictions
13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers continue to do their best at keeping the band together, and we've seen general manager Jason Licht really work to keep guys around who have been with the franchise and developed after being drafted. That includes at receiver where the Bucs got Mike Evans another long-term deal done, but Chris Godwin's extension is up after this year. The Bucs have a bunch of void years on his deal, so I would expect them to try and re-sign him, but they might target young receivers anyway. Tatairoa McMillan has 18 touchdowns in his first two years at Arizona, averaging over 16 yards per reception.
14. Pittsburgh Steelers: Mykel Williams, DL, Georgia
The Pittsburgh Steelers go after the trenches here in the first round of this 2025 NFL mock draft, and Mykel Williams gives them someone who can play off the edge, he can play some defensive end, and he can cause havoc for opposing offenses with his strength and effort. He's only begun to scratch the surface of what he's capable of and there are some who feel like Williams is a top-five player in this class.
15. Los Angeles Chargers: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
We can't do 2025 NFL mock draft scenarios without Jim Harbaugh taking Michigan players, right? The Chargers went after Joe Alt atop their 2024 NFL Draft class, which was understandable given the fact that Harbaugh wants to dominate in the trenches. The Chargers now get one of Harbaugh's other coveted positions covered with Colston Loveland, one of Michigan's top targets in the passing game last season and a possible tremendous option for Justin Herbert at the next level.
16. Jacksonville Jaguars: Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State
There is an off-field situation that Carter is going to have to clear up, but in terms of on-field this guy has first-round talent. He's one of the best pass rushers in the Big Ten and would help give the Jacksonville Jaguars another true threat off the edge along with Josh Allen. Having Carter off the edge would allow defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen to move Travon Walker all over the formation.