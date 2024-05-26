2025 NFL mock draft: Full first round mock draft predictions
17. Cleveland Browns: JT Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State
The Cleveland Browns have shown an affinity for Ohio State guys over the last handful of years, and I don't see that changing in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Browns are back in the first round and they use their top pick here on JT Tuimoloau, a former top-ranked high school recruit who has lived up to the billing at the college level, and will soon wreak havoc for Jim Schwartz's defense.
18. Los Angeles Rams: Deone Walker, DL, Kentucky
The Los Angeles Rams aren't exactly picking up the pieces after the retirement of Aaron Donald. They have some nice pieces in place already, and reloaded their defensive front in the 2024 NFL Draft with the top two picks of Jared Verse and Braden Fiske. Here, they add Deone Walker who is fresh off of a stellar breakout campaign in 2023 at Kentucky with 12.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks. The rich get richer.
19. New York Jets: Harold Perkins, LB, LSU
Over the last two seasons at LSU, Harold Perkins has been nothing short of an absolute menace. The star linebacker has racked up 26 tackles for loss in his first two seasons in Baton Rouge, and has added 13 tackles for loss, 7.0 sacks, and 7 forced fumbles. He makes plays all over the field and would be a great pickup for Robert Saleh's defense.
20. Chicago Bears: Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M
The NFL Mock Draft Database is obviously projecting a major glow-up for the Chicago Bears. This pick range would put them in the playoffs for 2024. The Bears land Texas A&M pass rusher Nic Scourtton to pair up with Montez Sweat off the edge. Scourton had 10.0 sacks and 15 tackles for loss in 11 games last season for the Aggies and is one of the most disruptive pass rushers in the country.