2025 NFL mock draft: Full first round mock draft predictions
21. Atlanta Falcons: Jack Sawyer, EDGE, Ohio State
You can't exactly say the Atlanta Falcons have "forsaken" the defense in the 2024 offseason, but the 2025 offseason needs to have a heavy emphasis on defense after the way the Falcons have attacked offense in recent years. Losing defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen hurts a little bit, but it's really the personnel on that side of the ball that is cause for concern in Atlanta. Again, this pick range is a big projection for the Falcons, who were in the 8th overall slot last year. Jack Sawyer becomes the second Ohio State edge player off the board in the top 21 picks.
22. Miami Dolphins: Walter Nolen, DL, Ole Miss
The Ole Miss football program landed one of the top transfers in the country this year in former Texas A&M defensive lineman Walter Nolen, an athletic big man on the interior defensive line. The Dolphins are still unsettled on the interior defensive line this year after losing Christian Wilkins in free agency to the Las Vegas Raiders. Nolen could be a nice value at this point in round one.
23. Green Bay Packers: Tacario Davis, CB, Arizona
The Green Bay Packers were another team that sort of ignored the cornerback position surprisingly this offseason despite questions with former first-round picks Eric Stokes and Jaire Alexander. Although the Packers probably feel like they can rely abit more on Alexander, both of those guys have struggled with injuries in the NFL. Tacario Davis is one of the most unique dudes in this draft class. He's 6-foot-4 and knows how to make plays on the ball. He had 15 passes defensed last year at Arizona. The Packers dip into the Arizona talent pool again here after going with OT Jordan Morgan in 2024.
24. Houston Texans: Kenneth Grant, DL, Michigan
The Houston Texans have done such a tremendous job of loading up the roster in recent years, and they've got a couple of big investments coming off the edge who need guys like Kenneth Grant on the interior to keep them in favorable matchup situations. Grant is 6-foot-3, 339 pounds, and he's built extremely well. He does a great job of penetrating on the interior defensive line and getting his hands up in passing lanes (5 passes batted last season).