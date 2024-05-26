2025 NFL mock draft: Full first round mock draft predictions
25. Philadelphia Eagles: Emery Jones Jr., OL, LSU
The LSU Tigers are putting out some tough offensive linemen this next year, and Emery Jones is one of the best values of this 2025 mock draft scenario. Jones was voted by LSU coaches as the team's best offensive lineman last year, and went from being named a Freshman All-American in 2022 to being named 2nd-team All-SEC in his sophomore season. The Eagles love to build in the trenches and Jones could be their right tackle of the future.
26. Dallas Cowboys: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
The Dallas Cowboys need to find a way to keep Dak Prescott happy on his next contract (even though he says he's not playing for the money). One of the best ways they can do that is by adding another receiver to go with CeeDee Lamb since nothing else seems to be working. The addition of a player like Emeka Egbuka would give the Cowboys another legit threat in the passing game and take some pressure off of Lamb.
27. Buffalo Bills: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia
You just feel like you have to find a slot to put Malaki Starks in the first round of a 2025 NFL mock draft. The All-American defensive back for Georgia has five interceptions and 14 passes defended over the course of his first two college seasons. He's the best safety in college football and a true playmaker on the back end of the defense.
28. Cincinnati Bengals: Patrick Payton, EDGE, Florida State
They may not do anything about it now, but the Cincinnati Bengals might have to address Trey Hendrickson's trade request one way or another in the near future. Given they have pretty much maximized that investment, it might be time to start looking for a new top dog off the edge. Patrick Payton could be the next top pick out of Florida State after we saw both Jared Verse and Braden Fiske picked high last year. He had 7.0 sacks, 14.5 tackles for loss, and a whopping 10 passes batted last year.