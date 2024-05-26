2025 NFL mock draft: Full first round mock draft predictions
29. Detroit Lions: Princely Umanmielen, DL, Ole Miss
The Detroit Lions have been prioritizing guys who fit their culture of grit and toughness in recent years in the NFL Draft, and Umanmielen might be exactly the type of guy they're looking for. This is a guy who has publicly stated he transferred to Ole Miss to be coached harder after he was told to basically rely on his talent alone at Florida. This kind of guy could do great under Dan Campbell and Aaron Glenn.
30. Baltimore Ravens: Tyler Booker, OL, Alabama
The Baltimore Ravens love a good value late in any round, and they also love a good Alabama Crimson Tide prospect. Tyler Booker happens to fit both of those criteria. Still a young prospect, Booker started last year for Alabama at the left guard position and was immediately named first-team All-SEC. The Ravens get even tougher in the trenches.
31. San Francisco 49ers: Tyleik Williams, DL, Ohio State
Yet another Ohio State Buckeyes player on the defensive front is off the board in the first round of this 2025 NFL mock draft. At 6-foot-3, 330 pounds, Williams had a whopping 10 tackles for loss last year for Ohio State and he's proven to be more than just a gap-clogger at that size. He can make plays in the backfield.
32. Kansas City Chiefs: Landon Jackson, DL, Arkansas
The former LSU transfer Landon Jackson has really started to progress and blossom since he got to the Arkansas program, and we saw his biggest growth yet last season with 13.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks. Listed at 6-foot-7, 282 pounds, Jackson is imposing physically and a terror when lined up at different spots along the Arkansas defensive line.