2025 NFL mock draft: Full first-round mock with league-altering trades
Here at NFL Spin Zone, it's always mock draft season, so here is our latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft that includes some interesting trades.
2025 NFL mock draft: Full first-round mock with league-altering trades
1. Carolina Panthers - Carson Beck - QB - Georgia
The Carolina Panthers picking first overall yet again means something went terribly wrong in the 2024 NFL Season, and this time, it may fall mostly on Bryce Young, the team’s QB who is entering year two. There is just no chance that Young is able to survive this, so if Carolina is at No. 1, they will surely take the best QB in the 2025 NFL Draft class. Carson Beck is projected to hear his name called quite early when next April rolls around, and this would allow new head coach Dave Canales to get a player that he hand-picked.
2. Tennessee Titans - Shedeur Sanders - QB - Colorado
The Tennessee Titans could find themselves in a similar situation to what the Panthers were in the pick before. Will Levis is getting the 2024 NFL Season to prove that he can be a franchise quarterback, but with the new coaching staff in Tennessee, they don’t have many connections to Levis, and GM Ran Carthon might not have patience beyond this year. If the Titans were to pick second overall, Shedeur Sanders would seem to be the choice here. For all of the unwanted and unnecessary attention that Colorado gets, Sanders is a legitimate NFL prospect.