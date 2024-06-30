2025 NFL mock draft: Full first-round mock with league-altering trades
24. Houston Texans - Barrett Carter - LB - Clemson
The Houston Texans can absolutely win the Super Bowl this year, and the job that General Manager Nick Caserio has done is just flat-out perfection. He found perhaps the next great QB in the NFL with CJ Stroud, and made a home-run hire with DeMeco Ryans and the staff that he’s built.
Caserio also clearly knows how to build a winning roster, as he most definitely prioritized the trenches this offseason and did help his team get better on both sides of the ball. There truly is not a lot to dislike about this team, and the Texans should be able to just take the top player on their board in the 2025 NFL Draft.
25. Dallas Cowboys - Ollie Gordon IV - RB - Oklahoma State
The Dallas Cowboys may never learn. If Dallas is indeed taking a RB in Ollie Gordon IV in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, you have to figure that they re-signed both Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb and want to run it back another couple of years. While this may not be the right decision, we can all see Jerry Jones going down this route.
26. Philadelphia Eagles - Kenneth Grant - DT - Michigan
You should want your favorite NFL team to have Howie Roseman as the general manager. Roseman is flat-out marvelous at what he does and clearly knows how to build a top roster. Well, to the surprise of no one, Roseman opts to again bolster the defensive line.
He’ll take Kenneth Grant from Michigan, but beyond Roseman adding talent on defense like he always does, I do believe we may need to have a conversation about Jalen Hurts depending on how the 2024 NFL Season goes. Outside of one season in 2022, Hurts has not been that consistent.