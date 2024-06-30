2025 NFL mock draft: Full first-round mock with league-altering trades
27. Cincinnati Bengals - Nic Anderson - WR - Oklahoma
The Cincinnati Bengals may have some questions to answer about their WR room beyond the 2024 NFL Season. Will they re-sign Tee Higgins to a long-term deal? Heck, are they willing to pay Ja’Marr Chase likely more than $30 million per year? Who is going to emerge outside of those two?
All of a sudden, Cincy may need to prioritize the WR spot in a big way in the 2025 NFL Draft, so at the bottom of the first round, they’ll take Nic Anderson from Oklahoma.
28. Buffalo Bills - Dani Dennis-Sutton - EDGE - Penn State
The Buffalo Bills had to do a bit of spring cleaning this offseason, as they parted with some veterans and got their cap space in a better spot. Buffalo does need some more young and cheap talent on both sides of the ball. With how their WR room looks now, you may think they go WR here, but GM Brandon Beane opts to address the defense with his first pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and will take Dani Dennis-Sutton from Penn State.
29. Detroit Lions - Tyler Onyedim - DT - Iowa State
The Detroit Lions are going to be a dangerous team in 2024. They’re excellent on both sides of the ball, but their defense is the more shaky unit, so if GM Brad Holmes again addresses that side of the ball early on in the 2025 NFL Draft, we should not be surprised. Tyler Onyedim had 6.5 tackles for loss in 2023 for Iowa State.
Brad Holmes totally remade the secondary yet again in Detroit, bringing in a on of legitimate talent. Holmes has quickly proven to be able to build a top NFL team, so the Lions faithful should continue to have full trust that Tyler Onyedim would be the right pick.