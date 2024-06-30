2025 NFL mock draft: Full first-round mock with league-altering trades
30. Baltimore Ravens - Tacario Davis - CB - Arizona
You know what; I am not as high on the Baltimore Ravens for 2024 as others are, and the addition of RB Derrick Henry in the NFL free agency period seems to be overblown a bit. Baltimore lost more than they gained, so while they should still be a rock-solid team, I would not put them anywhere near being a Super Bowl contender.
They’re the regular season darlings that crash and burn in the playoffs. In the first round, they’ll take Tacario Davis, a cornerback from Arizona, but the Ravens do need more than just Davis to truly get into Super Bowl contention once again.
31. San Francisco 49ers - Patrick Payton - EDGE - Florida State
The San Francisco 49ers front office continues to be one of the best in the NFL at properly constructing a roster. Prioritizing the trenches yet again is a fabulous idea, as they take Patrick Payton at the bottom of the first round. The 49ers DL did see both Arik Armstead and Javon Kinlaw leave, but John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan once again restocked the cupboard, and will continue to do that with Payton.
32. Kansas City Chiefs - Mykel Williams - EDGE - Georgia
The Kansas City Chiefs get in on the EDGE rusher fun with Mykel Williams from Georgia. The Chiefs do have a nice defensive line, and did recently re-sign Chris Jones to a long-term deal. Jones is plenty good enough to be in the DPoY chatter all season.
They also have another emerging DL in George Karlaftis, and will add EDGE Mykel Williams from Georgia to the mix. Georgia has churned out first-round defensive players for multiple years now.
There you have it, our latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft. Would you do something differently if you were making the pick for your favorite team?