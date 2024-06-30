2025 NFL mock draft: Full first-round mock with league-altering trades
7. Seattle Seahawks (via ARI) - Will Johnson - CB - Michigan
The Seattle Seahawks want to establish a defensive identity under new head coach Mike Macdonald, and with all of the first-round quarterbacks gone at this point, they do decide to trade up, but it’s for the best CB in the nation in Will Johnson from Michigan. The Seahawks have fielded some incredibly talented defenses over the last few years, but they’ve simply underperformed.
Macdonald can probably get the defense back on track, and they’ll have to figure something out with the quarterback position, but this is not a bad pick, especially with the NFL firmly a pass-first league. Teams can never have too many capable cornerbacks, and Johnson comes from a great program at Michigan, so this is also a safe pick.
8. Washington Commanders - Tetairoa McMillan - WR - Arizona
There seems to be a weird thing going on this offseason between disgruntled WR Brandon Aiyuk and the Washington Commanders, and Jayden Daniels even seems to be in that mix, too. It’s clear that Washington needs another WR, but they should be just fine in 2024 with Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson.
However, if they really want to go all-in for 2025 and beyond with Daniels, getting a lethal trio of wide receivers would be amazing, so they’ll stay with their seventh overall pick and take Tetairoa McMillian from Arizona. The Commanders now all of a sudden have one of the best play-making rooms in the entire NFL.
The Commanders have entered into a new era this offseason, as they now have Adam Peters as the general manager and Dan Quinn as their head coach, who is now in his second stint as a HC in the NFL. He had a successful-ish tenure with the Falcons that resulted in a 2016 Super Bowl appearance.