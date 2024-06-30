2025 NFL mock draft: Full first-round mock with league-altering trades
9. Indianapolis Colts (via New Orleans Saints) - Travis Hunter - CB - Colorado
Trade! Chris Ballard is back at it again. The Indianapolis Colts were surprisingly good in 2023. They somehow managed to win nine games with Gardner Minshew taking most of the snaps. Rookie QB Anthony Richardson missed most of the 2023 NFL Season with injuries, but did show some promise in his limited action in year one.
Well, if Richardson an make the jump, the Colts could even be a dark-horse Super Bowl contender. Indy decides to trade up the NFL Draft board and take do-it-all player Travis Hunter from Colorado. Hunter has played both WR and CB in college, and will surely have to settle on a position for his future NFL career.
Being that his coach is Deion Sanders, Sanders may influence him more to play cornerback, but only time will tell what happens there.
10. Minnesota Vikings - Benjamin Morrison - CB - Notre Dame
It seems as though the Minnesota Vikings will be red-shirting JJ McCarthy during the 2024 NFL Season, and could deploy him full-time in 2025. There are examples of teams red-shirting their QBs in year one, and the most notable is obviously Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs.
In the 2025 NFL Draft, the Vikings could really go a number of ways, but with their personnel situation on offense now much more clear with Justin Jefferson getting paid, GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah focuses on the defense and takes Benjamin Morrison from Notre Dame, who some will surely have as their top CB in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Interestingly enough, I do believe the Vikings are also entertaining the idea that Sam Darnold actually plays well enough to warrant being brought back in some capacity. Should we be paying attention to this possibility?