2025 NFL mock draft: Full first-round mock with league-altering trades
13. New Orleans Saints (via IND) - Will Campbell - OT - LSU
The New Orleans Saints tackle a tackle in the first round in back-to-back drafts. This year, they took Taliese Fuaga from Oregon State, and in this 2025 NFL Mock Draft, they’ll land on Will Campbell from LSU, who is one of the best and most polished tackles in this class. Perhaps GM Mickey Loomis has a little bit left in the tank to rebuild this Saints team.
The current duo of Derek Carr and Dennis Allen is not working and will not ever work, so Loomis should look to the future, move on from Carr and Allen, and try a hard reset at QB and head coach. Getting a franchise tackle in the mix is a huge plus, so maybe the Saints can finally right the ship and do it without long-time head coach Sean Payton, who left the team following the 2021 NFL Season.
14. New England Patriots (via PIT) - Emeka Egbuka - WR - Ohio State
In a massive trade down with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the New England Patriots still end up with one of the most talented wide receivers in this year’s class. Emeka Egbuka comes from a recent insane influx of top Ohio State wide receivers making it big-time in the NFL. Marvin Harrison Jr, Chris Olave, and Garrett Wilson are just a few names of Ohio State being represented at this position in the NFL.
All of a sudden, the New England Patriots have a nice QB/WR duo with Drake Maye under center. The duo itself is still unproven, but you have to at least acknowledge the ceiling that this offense could have if Maye and Egbuka are legit.
Can Drake Maye and the New England Patriots make a huge jump in the 2025 NFL Season?