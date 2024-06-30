2025 NFL mock draft: Full first-round mock with league-altering trades
17. Los Angeles Rams - Colston Loveland - TE - Michigan
The Los Angeles Rams definitely need some more juice from their tight end spot, so with the 17th pick, they’ll take Colston Loveland from Michigan. There were rumors that the Rams wanted Brock Bowers, but obviously, the Las Vegas Raiders ended up with him.
The Rams may all of a sudden find themselves right in the contention mix in 2024, as the way they ended the 2023 NFL Season should provide quite a bit of hope for the future.
18. Los Angeles Chargers - Deone Walker - DT - Kentucky
The Los Angeles Chargers still do need quite a bit of roster help, so they’ll continue to reinforce the trenches, and this time, they take Deone Walker from Kentucky. Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh surely wanted one of his former players, Mason Graham, but the Denver Broncos stopped that from happening.
The Chargers won’t be a legitimate contender in 2024, but if they can approach next offseason the right way, 2025 could be a different story.
19. Miami Dolphins (via CHI) - Malaki Starks - S - Georgia
The Miami Dolphins trade up a couple of spots and take Malaka Starks from Georgia. The Dolphins and GM Chris Grier continue to load up both sides of the ball here, as Starks enters into a secondary that actually is going to have a ton of change coming.
Can Starks help neutralize some of the Dolphins biggest obstacles in the AFC?
20. Atlanta Falcons - Nic Scourton - EDGE - Texas A&M
The Atlanta Falcons approach the 2025 NFL Draft right and take a huge position of need. GM Terry Fontenot does not get cute and simply takes a player that the team truly needs. The Falcons should be much improved in the 2024 NFL Season, as Kirk Cousins is a consistent quarterback.