2025 NFL mock draft: Full first-round mock with major surprise at the top
19. Philadelphia Eagles - Jonah Savaiinaea, iOL, Arizona
I mean, what are we doing here guys? The Philadelphia Eagles are a mess. This team is among the most talented in the NFL but are clearly suffering from horrible coaching. Nick Sirianni is not someone who is going to be around for the long-term at this rate, and I would even take a step further and suggest that QB Jalen Hurts is just not all that good.
The Eagles are in deep trouble being that two of their weakest points are the head coach and quarterback. It’s a bit of a puzzle to figure out what position Philly should take in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. I guess they could hit on the offensive line? Jonah Savaiinaea may end up settling into guard at the next level.
Philly may not be ready to accept that Jalen Hurts is not going to be a long-term answer, and being that they just signed him to a long-term deal a couple of offseasons ago, they’re surely focused on improving their roster overall before needing to have a hard look in the mirror about Hurts, who is in his fifth season and is on pace to have yet another pedestrian year through the air.
20. New York Jets - Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
The New York Jets may end up swinging a trade for Davante Adams, and by the time this mock draft goes up on Sunday morning, he may be a Jet. You just have to wonder if the Jets’ offense can sustain anything with Nathaniel Hackett still in the building. New York may end up getting Adams and they could continue hammering away at the offense in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Colston Loveland is the best TE in the country and should be the first tight end off the board in this coming NFL Draft. Rodgers would likely head into the 2025 NFL Season with all of Garrett Wilson, Davante Adams, and Colston Loveland to throw to, along with having Breece Hall and Braelon Allen in the backfield.
Man, I’m not even sure Nathaniel Hackett can mess that up.