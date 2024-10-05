2025 NFL mock draft: Full first-round mock with major surprise at the top
21. Las Vegas Raiders - Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota
The Las Vegas Raiders feel like an 0-4 team given how dysfunctional the team has been thus far in the 2024 NFL Season. Their best offensive player, WR Davante Adams, has officially requested a trade and won’t play in Week 4 against the Denver Broncos. The Raiders also overpaid for QB Gardner Minshew and DT Christian Wilkins in free agency.
Vegas also neglected to take a first-round QB, which was a mistake, and probably should not have hired Antonio Pierce to be their full-time head coach. The Raiders need a QB in the worst way but aren’t able to get one in this NFL mock draft, so at pick 21, they nab Aireontae Ersery, a tackle from Minnesota.
I guess the least they can do until they find the QB is beef up the offensive line. There is never anything wrong with that. The Raiders are entering one of the more interesting offseasons the team has seen in quite some time.
22. Denver Broncos - Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
The Denver Broncos could most definitely stand to add more juice to their running back room, which features Javonte Williams and Jaleel McLaughlin. They took Audric Estime in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, so they may not be willing to take a RB in the first round, but Ashton Jeanty out of Boise State is not from this planet. Furthermore, Broncos’ head coach Sean Payton has always invested heavily into his RB room, especially during his time with the Saints.
I could see Denver targeting an RB early on, especially since they have a young QB in Bo Nix they want to develop. This could be a match made in heaven, as Jeanty could take a load off of Nix, who has the Broncos at 2-2 through four games in the 2024 NFL Season.
The Broncos most definitely need more playmaking help as well. This team could also use their first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on a wide receiver. Tight end is another need for Denver, but that may not be the most wise use of a first-round pick, especially since Denver did not have their first-rounders in 2022 and 2023.
Denver may also need a left tackle, as Garett Bolles is set to be a free agent in 2025.