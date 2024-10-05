2025 NFL mock draft: Full first-round mock with major surprise at the top
23. Atlanta Falcons - Deone Walker, DL, Kentucky
The Atlanta Falcons’ draft slot in the first round could change, as they play on Thursday Night Football against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but we whipped up this mock draft before Week 5 began. The Falcons made a bold move in the 2024 NFL Draft to take QB Michael Penix Jr at pick eight, and they did this after signing Kirk Cousins in free agency, so the move was a bit unpopular to some.
However, it may have been a genius move, especially when you consider how many backup QBs end up playing, and Cousins is in his age-36 season, so he isn’t playing forever. Penix may not see the field as the full-time starter until a few years down the line, but in the meantime, Falcons’ GM Terry Fontenot can continue improving the roster until Penix’s time comes.
They’ll take Deone Walker in the first round of this NFL mock draft. Walker can help Atlanta get a lot younger along the defensive line, which is something they need. The team did go all-in this offseason on defense, notably signing safety Justin Simmons and trading for EDGE Matthew Judon.
24. Detroit Lions - Isaiah Bond, WR, Texas
The Detroit Lions could use another wide receiver, so why not Isaiah Bond from Texas? Through four games, the Lions are 3-1 and definitely have dealt with some struggles. The defense still seems to be figuring themselves out, and it this point this may be an obvious coaching issue.
The Lions’ offense did break out a bit in Week 4, but the team could use another young playmaker. You do have to wonder if this team hit their ceiling in 2023. They made it to the NFC Championship Game, but is the duo of Dan Campbell and Jared Goff enough for the Lions to make it to the Super Bowl this season?