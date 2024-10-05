2025 NFL mock draft: Full first-round mock with major surprise at the top
27. Seattle Seahawks - Tyleik Williams, DL Ohio State
The Seattle Seahawks are 3-1 on the season but lost their first true test of the 2024 NFL Season in Week 4 against the Detroit Lions. It wasn’t really close an Seattle’s ceiling is obvious with Geno Smith and a rookie head coach. They hired Mike Macdonald in 2024, who was a stud defensive coordinator of the Baltimore Ravens for a couple of season.
With Macdonald being a vibrant, defensive-minded head coach, it would not surprise me to see them again hammer the defense in the NFL Draft. Well, Tyleik Williams is available for them at pick 27 in this mock draft, so GM John Schneider is all over it. While Seattle continues to add to their defense and perhaps fixes their offensive line, they are at the same time laying the groundwork to bring in a long-term option at QB.
To me, this thinking makes sense and could be where Seattle is at as we head toward the second-quarter of the 2024 NFL Season. Would another defensive tackle be a good idea for Seattle?
28. Pittsburgh Steelers - Kenneth Grant, DL Michigan
The second first-round defensive tackle from Michigan is off the board in Kenneth Grant, who heads to the Pittsburgh Steelers at pick 28 in this NFL mock draft. Pittsburgh is in an interesting situation and could be tricked into thinking Justin Fields is a viable option for the long-term. They are 3-1 through four games and Fields has done just barely enough on offense.
The offense as a whole is not good and Fields is still not showing a ton of progress as a viable passer, but if the Steelers keep winning…
Pittsburgh needs to make a bigger splash for a long-term QB, but they’re out of range in this NFL mock draft, so they’ll take Kenneth Grant and bolster their DL, which is quietly getting a bit older.