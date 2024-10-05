2025 NFL mock draft: Full first-round mock with major surprise at the top
31. Minnesota Vikings - Shavon Revel Jr, CB, East Carolina
Shavon Revel Jr tore his ACL in late-September, so he’s not currently playing. However, Revel is most definitely a first-round prospect and could be some great value for the Minnesota Vikings at pick 31. The Vikings are one of two unbeaten teams left in the NFL alongside the Kansas City Chiefs. And folks, the Vikings are very clearly the most complete team in the NFL.
QB Sam Darnold is a legitimate MVP candidate. If Darnold keeps this up, there is no way they would let him leave in free agency, right? Well, that’s a different story, but one area where the Vikings could stand to get better is in the secondary, especially at CB. With Revel now rehabbing a torn ACL, he may not be 100% until close to Week 1 of the 2025 NFL Season, which may force him to miss most of the rookie offseason ins and outs.
32. Kansas City Chiefs - Walter Nolen, DL, Mississippi
At pick 32, the Kansas City Chiefs bolster their defensive line with Walter Nolen from Mississippi. The Chiefs definitely don’t feel like a 4-0 team, but here we are. They’ve not blown out their opponents but instead of have made fewer mistakes than their opponents and have been able to win some close contests.
Why not continue making their best aspect of the team an even bigger strength? Some may disagree with this, as the Chiefs could use another tackle and some WR help, but General Manager Brett Veach takes a defensive tackle.
Honestly, the Chiefs could do a bit of work in free agency in 2025 and fill some of their holes on offense and perhaps then turn to keeping the defense afloat for the long-term beginning in the 2025 NFL Draft. As long as Patrick Mahomes is still viable, their offense will always be fine.
There you have it, our latest 2025 NFL mock draft. As the 2024 NFL Season progresses, the projected draft order is definitely going to change. Some of the teams picking as high as they are may start stacking wins, and some teams off to a hot start through four games could come crashing down.
You just never know in the NFL.