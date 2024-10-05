2025 NFL mock draft: Full first-round mock with major surprise at the top
5. Cleveland Browns - Cameron Ward, QB, Miami (FL)
Let’s get freaky here. The Cleveland Browns need to put an end to the Deshaun Watson experiment on the field, but the financial fallout from them somehow moving on from his contract will be historic. It’s unclear what the Browns plan on doing with Watson’s deal, but they must lay the groundwork to eventually move on from it. This is probably a lost season, so the Browns could begin by being sellers at the deadline.
Getting some cap relief and draft picks back could help in moving on from Watson, who has not been a good QB for years now. They could also reset at the position in the 2025 NFL Draft with Cameron Ward from Miami (FL). In the meantime, the Browns could focus on getting younger on both sides of the ball, rebuilding their WR room, and overhauling their offensive line, which is all of a sudden an issue.
Do not be surprised to see the Browns get aggressive to try and start over after Deshaun Watson.
6. Tennessee Titans - Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas
Another quarterback? Yes. Thus far, Will Levis looks like a disaster and awfully too reckless to make it as a franchise QB in the NFL. And the coaching staff that oversaw the Titans taking Levis is not there anymore. Titans’ head coach Brian Callahan isn’t joined at the top to Levis in that regard, so it would not surprise me to see Tennessee target a first-round QB.
They did beat the Miami Dolphins in Week 4, but that isn’t saying much. Texas QB Quinn Ewers figures to hear his named called quite early in the 2025 NFL Draft, and playing for an offensive-minded coach like Brian Callahan could be great for the Titans and their franchise.
The Will Levis era may be short lived for the Tennessee Titans, who are 1-3 on the year thus far.