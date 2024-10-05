2025 NFL mock draft: Full first-round mock with major surprise at the top
7. Carolina Panthers - Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama
Three-straight quarterbacks taken to begin the 2025 NFL Draft. It’s not a surprise. The Carolina Panthers shockingly benched Bryce Young after just two games and their offense has been significantly better since then. Andy Dalton has been their starter since and may end up starting the rest of the 2024 NFL Season. I could see a scenario where Dalton hangs around in 2025 and the Panthers again try to take a first-round QB.
Dalton being a one-year bridge/mentor could be perfect, as there aren’t many more experienced QBs remaining in the NFL than the Red Rifle, who has been very good for Carolina thus far. They’ll take Jalen Milroe from Alabama at pick seven in this NFL mock draft. It could be a controversial move, as Bryce Young was taken from Alabama, and the history of QBs in the NFL who went to Alabama is not great.
Tua Tagovailoa has been a good pick, but he can’t stay consistently healthy. Could Jalen Milroe buck the trend here and turn into a great QB from Alabama? Well, if Andy Dalton can produce in this offense and with this coaching staff, that may bode well for Milroe.
8. Los Angeles Rams - Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
The Los Angeles Rams have endured an insane amount of injuries through the first four games of the 2024 NFL Season. Yo honestly have to feel bad for them. If it were up to me, LA would simply blow this thing up, trade some veterans including Matthew Stafford, and rebuild through the 2025 NFL Draft.
I have a feeling that won’t happen, but one area where LA does need to improve is at WR. Cooper Kupp can’t stay healthy, and I’m sure Sean McVay would love another producer at the position next to Puka Nacua, who is also hurt.
Tetairoa McMillian is one of the most physically dominant players in the coming NFL Draft class and could be a perfect compliment to Nacua for the future. Matthew Stafford can still play at a high level, but the Rams will need to address their QB position sooner rather than later.