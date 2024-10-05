2025 NFL mock draft: Full first-round mock with major surprise at the top
9. Arizona Cardinals - Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado
Who the heck knows what position Travis Hunter plays in the NFL. It truly would not shock me to see Hunter himself wanting to play both and getting that opportunity at times. He is a legit first-round prospect at both wide receiver and cornerback, which is just bonkers. The 1-3 Arizona Cardinals definitely need more roster talent but have a good foundation in place.
I am high on this team and still think they win more games than you think in the 2024 NFL Season. Kyler Murray is a legit QB and the defense has some dudes, but GM Monti Ossenfort inherited a roster totally devoid of talent, so he simply needs to get another offseason under his belt.
The Cardinals’ defense is definitely the more urgent area to improve, and with Jonathan Gannon, their head coach, having a defensive background, I could see him vouching for someone like Travis Hunter at pick nine, which is where the Cardinals would pick if the 2025 NFL Draft began after Week 4.
10. New York Giants - Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
Shedeur Sanders on the New York Giants just feels right, doesn’t it? Sanders, for all of the attention he and his father bring, is a legitimate NFL prospect and has a ton of great aspects to his game. He’s dealt with some poor Colorado offensive lines so he’s been able to develop some incredible pocket awareness.
If you ask me and probably many other people, Sanders, his father, and the football team need to tone down the theatrics a bit, but they’ve got some players on this team. It’s very likely that Hunter and Sanders are no worse than top-10 picks in the 2025 NFL Draft.
And the Giants need a franchise QB. It’s actually insane that Daniel Jones has made it to year six as their starter. That is a huge indictment on how inept the Giants’ front office is. They must get this right in the coming NFL Draft if they want to sustain success in the NFL.