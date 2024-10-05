2025 NFL mock draft: Full first-round mock with major surprise at the top
15. Chicago Bears - Emery Jones Jr, OT, LSU
The Chicago Bears need some offensive line help, and it’s actually odd to say that. Bears’ GM Ryan Poles was once an offensive lineman himself. Chicago definitely has a decent structure in place at their playmaking positions and may also have a franchise QB in the building with Caleb Williams.
It’s now time for Poles to get a bit more smart with the GM moves he makes. Improving the offensive line in free agency is a must. The Bears could use two new starters at guard and center and could also use another tackle, and I would guess that regardless of who is coaching the Bears in 2025, the OL looks a lot different.
They can take Emery Jones Jr at pick 15 in the 2025 NFL Draft. Poles is done being cute with his moves and is going to do what it takes to protect Caleb Williams, who is going to decide his job for the future. Offensive line picks are never sexy, but they’re mostly always smart.
16. Green Bay Packers - Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame
The Green Bay Packers are 2-2 after the first four games in the 2024 NFL Season and are oddly 0-2 with Jordan Love starting and 2-0 with Malik Willis starting. Love is obviously their franchise QB and was given a huge extension this past offseason. The Packers seem a bit more established on offense and could use the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft to bolster their defense and move on from some aging veterans.
Could Jaire Alexander be out the door after the 2024 NFL Season? It would not shock me. The Packers could reset with Benjamin Morrison from Notre Dame, who should be the second cornerback off the board and very much a first-round pick.
The Packers have one of the youngest teams in the NFL and should keep the youth movement going.