2025 NFL mock draft: Full first-round mock with major surprise at the top
17. San Francisco 49ers - Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State
One of the huge reasons why the San Francisco 49ers have been good for years now is that they always put a huge emphasis on the defensive trenches. Their offensive lines have typically always been solid as well, but their D-Line is always among the best. The Niners again re-did their defensive line this past offseason, but them and the entire unit is not off to a great start.
In this NFL mock draft, we have them taking an EDGE rusher in Abdul Carter from Penn State. With how many large contracts the 49ers currently have on the roster, it’ll get increasingly harder to keep their in-house players while also making smart free agency decisions. That leaves them being forced to hit on players in the NFL Draft.
Carter could pair with Nick Bosa and form a nice pass-rush duo for the Niners. The big item on their to-do list this coming offseason is to extend QB Brock Purdy, who could become the highest player in NFL history depending on if he can eclipse the $60 million per year mark.
18. Baltimore Ravens - Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M
The Baltimore Ravens make it two pass rushers in a row in the first round of this NFL mock draft. The Ravens had an interesting offseason if you ask me. They traded a very good right tackle in Morgan Moses to the New York Jets for pennies and also let a solid guard in John Simpson depart in FA as well.
But hey, at least they have Derrick Henry! Their biggest loss was no player but rather their former defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, who is now the head coach of the Seattle Seahawks. I believe the Ravens will end up making a huge effort to improve the defense this coming offseason, so they could target someone like Nic Scourton in the 2025 NFL Draft to help them deal with the loss of Macdonald, which is already being felt.