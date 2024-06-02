2025 NFL mock draft: Full first round mock with outrageous trades
5. Pittsburgh Steelers (via LVR) - Deone Walker, DT, Kentucky
Another trade up to the top five, the Pittsburgh Steelers continue to rebuild their defensive interior. You'd think that the team would go with a quarterback here, but with the 2025 QB class appears to be quite weak, the Steelers hope to address the position in another way.
6. New York Giants - Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama
Here we go! The New York Giants passing on a QB in the 2024 NFL Draft was flat-out inexcusable, so the Giants try to make up for it with Jalen Milroe with the sixth overall pick. Daniel Jones and Drew Lock are going to stink it up for the team in 2024, and perhaps then GM Joe Schoen will realize the mistake he just recently made in passing on a QB.
7. Arizona Cardinals - Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State
The Arizona Cardinals still need one more strong offseason to get their roster in a good spot. They'll win a lot more in 2024 than they did in 2023, but I'd expect them to continue to add the best possible talent they can find, and you can never go wrong with pass-rushers.
8. Washington Commanders - Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
The Washington Commanders pass up on an offensive tackle for the chance to draft Tetairoa McMillian from Arizona, who had 1,402 yards and 90 receptions in 2023 for the Wildcats, which is ridiculous production.