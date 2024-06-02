2025 NFL mock draft: Full first round mock with outrageous trades
9. New Orleans Saints - James Pearce Jr, EDGE, Tennessee
The New Orleans Saints should finally embrace a rebuilding process, but it doesn't seem like GM Mickey Loomis is wanting to do that right now. They could use some long-term help with their pass rush, and James Pearce Jr might be the best in the 2025 NFL Draft.
10. Minnesota Vikings - Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss
The Minnesota Vikings could be a problem in 2025 if rookie QB JJ McCarthy pans out, so they could end up with a window opening. Winning games in the trences is the name of the game in the NFL, and with them having lost Danielle Hunter this past offseason, it wouldn't hurt to simply add a first-round body to the defensive front.
11. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers traded CB Carlton Davis to the Detroit Lions this past offseason. They definitely have a need at CB, and if Todd Bowles is again the head coach in 2025, he may continue to advocate for help at defense.
12. Seattle Seahawks - Princely Umanmielen, EDGE, Ole Miss
The Seattle Seahawks may have to get serious with their quarterback situation next offseason, but with the 2025 QB class not projected to be great, head coach Mike Macdonald gets a shiny new pass rusher in Princely Umanmielen.