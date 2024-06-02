2025 NFL mock draft: Full first round mock with outrageous trades
13. Denver Broncos (via IND) - Will Campbell, OT, LSU
The Denver Broncos trade down from their original slot and manage to land one of the best offensive tackles in the 2024 NFL Draft. Garett Bolles is set to be a free agent in 2025, and I am not sure they are planning to keep RT Mike McGlinchey around for a ton longer.
14. Las Vegas Raiders (via PIT) - Harold Perkins, LB, LSU
Trading down into the teens, the Las Vegas Raiders make another odd move and take an inside linebacker with their first-round pick. The Raiders have an urgent need at quarterback and could use more offensive line help, but I don't think anything is off the table with GM Tom Telesco.
15. Jacksonville Jaguars - Earnest Greene III, OT, Georgia
The Jacksonville Jaguars are always working with their offensive line, but man, it's never seemed to be a strong unit. Their interior features Ezra Cleveland, Mitch Morse, and Brandon Scherff, but both of their tackle situations are a but murky. Can they finally get consistent tackle play from Earnest Greene III?
16. Cleveland Browns - Kelvin Banks Jr, OT, Texas
The Cleveland Browns may quietly need a new tackle. This team wins games from the trenches, featuring two of the best offensive and defensive lines in football. It makes sense for GM Andrew Berry to continue keeping a unit of strength just that. Kelvin Banks Jr could be the first OT drafted next year.