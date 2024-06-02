2025 NFL mock draft: Full first round mock with outrageous trades
17. Los Angeles Rams - Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
The Los Angeles Rams will have to address their QB position at some point. Matthew Stafford is set to play in his age-36 season, and he's always been banged up. I don't think the Rams are going to take a first-round QB in 2025, but them continuing to add at WR makes sense, as Cooper Kupp is getting old.
18. Los Angeles Chargers - Mason Graham, DT, Michigan
The Los Angeles Chargers will continue to fill the roster with Michigan Wolverines, and it makes sense. This time, they bolster their defensive line with Mason Graham, who played for Jim Harbaugh in 2022 and 2023.
19. Chicago Bears - Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan
Two straight picks, not only from Michigan, but along the defensive line? Yeah, why not, The Chicago Bears are likely going to get a franchise QB in Caleb Williams, so they should then work to fill out the rest of the most important positions on the roster, like reinforcing the trenches.
20. Cincinnati Bengals (via ATL) - Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M
Trading up to the 20th overall pick with the Atlanta Falcons, the Cincinnati Bengals target EDGE rusher Nic Scourton from Texas A&M, who had 15 tackles for loss an 12 sacks in 2023 for Purdue, but he's now at Texas A&M.