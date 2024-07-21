2025 NFL mock draft: Full three-round mock draft predictions
19. New York Jets: Tetaroia McMillan, WR, Arizona
It seems a little bit like overkill to give the New York Jets a wide receiver, but you could also just look at this as a best player available sort of situation here. The Jets are going to have question marks about the quarterback beyond this season, whether or not Aaron Rodgers is going to be playing. We’ll explore the quarterback position for this team later on in this mock draft, but Tetairoa McMillan is a 6-foot-5 receiver with tremendous big-play abilities.
The Jets added Mike Williams on a relatively low-risk deal this year but they could be moving on from both he and Allen Lazard after this coming season. If that ends up being the case, the big-bodied McMillan can come in and help complement Garrett Wilson at receiver for whoever is throwing passes.
20. Chicago Bears: Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State
The acquisition of Montez Sweat off the edge last year for the Chicago Bears ended up being one of the best moves general manager Ryan Poles has made for the team. Adding Sweat provided us a clear “before and after” sort of picture of the Chicago defense last year. Getting that consistent presence off the edge was tremendous.
Now, add another one. The Bears worked hard in the 2024 offseason to fortify the offense for #1 overall pick Caleb Williams. They picked up some more big-name receivers in veteran Keenan Allen and rookie Rome Odunze. They brought in a potential starting left tackle of the future with third-round pick Kiran Amegadjie.
Getting another presence off the edge is going to help get that offense more and more opportunities with the football. Abdul Carter could be the next in line for a Penn State program that has been cranking out top-tier NFL pass rush talent.