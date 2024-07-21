2025 NFL mock draft: Full three-round mock draft predictions
21. Atlanta Falcons: Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M
Color me skeptical that the Falcons are going to be making the playoffs this coming season. It’s not hard to see a scenario in which things could go very wrong for that team regarding the potential quarterback controversy, a new coaching staff, and years of neglect on the defensive side.
If this were a video game, you might be able to just plug Kirk Cousins into the QB spot and have immediate success. But players switching teams like that isn’t a no-brainer in real life. Now, Cousins has the added pressure of a new first-round pick breathing down his neck. Coming off of a major injury in his late 30s, I just don’t know what we’re going to see from this team.
Regardless, the Falcons are going to need to upgrade defensive personnel in 2025. Former Purdue standout Nic Scourton has transferred to Texas A&M this year and could be one of the best all-around defensive linemen in college football. He gets pressure from a variety of alignments up front.
22. Miami Dolphins: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
If the Miami Dolphins are Thanos and their offensive weapons are the Infinity Gauntlet, then the tight end position is the last stone they are missing. Jonnu Smith is a good player, but getting a viable long-term option like Colston Loveland to add to this group in 2025 would be absolutely wild to see.
The Dolphins have playmakers all over the place offensively. They will need to secure Tua Tagovailoa on a long-term contract, but having all of these pieces in place could make his job a lot easier especially when you have Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle occupying so much attention already.
Colston Loveland is going to come in and block but he’s a difference maker in the passing game as well.