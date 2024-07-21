2025 NFL mock draft: Full three-round mock draft predictions
23. Green Bay Packers: Tacario Davis, CB, Arizona
If you’re a Packers fan and you’re hoping for someone else to eventually be in this pick slot, I’m sure it will eventually happen. We’ve had Tacario Davis projected to the Packers in a lot of 2025 NFL mock draft scenarios because the Packers didn’t do anything at corner this offseason and Davis has some of the best physical tools in this class.
The Packers have prerequisites among their top picks when it comes to athletic traits and Davis is poised to impress in that aspect. He’s a rare 6-foot-4 cornerback prospect with outstanding ball skills. He had 15 passes broken up last year at Arizona and the Packers obviously did some heavy scouting there as they selected Jordan Morgan in the 1st round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
24. Houston Texans: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
We have a first-time appearance in our 2025 NFL mock draft predictions for Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty.
Now, would the Houston Texans really do this? They obviously felt like the running back position was a big enough need this offseason to swing a trade for Bengals running back Joe Mixon, and Mixon signed a three-year deal to be a fixture in the offense going forward. When you have the running back position sort of set, it might be tough to justify a first-round player at the position, but Jeanty is a ridiculous three-down threat who had over 1,900 yards from scrimmage last year and 43 receptions.
Even with Mixon in place, Jeanty is a dynamic weapon for the offense and could help take pressure off of CJ Stroud.