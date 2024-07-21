2025 NFL mock draft: Full three-round mock draft predictions
25. Philadelphia Eagles: Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson
One of the most underrated reasons why the Philadelphia Eagles’ defense struggled last year was the departure of their stellar starting linebacker duo of TJ Edwards and Kyzir White. The Eagles must have thought they could just easily replace those two guys but that position group was a problem area for them all last season.
With Vic Fangio in place as defensive coordinator, having stud linebackers will be non-negotiable and it looks like the Eagles are really just still patchwork in that area. They need to go after a stud at linebacker and Barrett Carter is a stud. He’s got 20 tackles for loss and nine sacks over the last two seasons along with 13 passes broken up in coverage.
26. Dallas Cowboys: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
Prior to this past season, it looked like Emeka Egbuka was on the fast track to becoming a first-round receiver. The Ohio State Buckeyes are cranking these players out and receivers coach Brian Hartline’s ability to develop his guys and get them ready for the NFL is really outstanding to watch. Unfortunately, not having CJ Stroud last year as well as battling injury caused a little detour in Egbuka’s first-round aspirations.
He’s going back for a fourth year at Ohio State after a pretty disappointing 2023 campaign but he will undoubtedly be back on the first-round radar this year. The Cowboys have plenty of needs all over the roster, but getting a cost-controlled #2 receiver to go along with CeeDee Lamb, who is likely soon going to be paid more than any other non-QB in the NFL, is essential.