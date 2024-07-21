2025 NFL mock draft: Full three-round mock draft predictions
29. Detroit Lions: Jonah Savaiinaea, OL, Arizona
After losing Jonah Jackson to the Los Angeles Rams in the 2024 offseason, the Detroit Lions could have some long-term needs up front offensively despite probably having the right guys in place to keep the offense humming in 2024. Graham Glasgow was a big-money free agent pickup by the Denver Broncos a handful of years ago, but ended up being a bust for them. The Lions scooped him back up and he picked up like he never left Detroit.
Still, having the opportunity to go after another interior offensive line talent like Arizona’s Jonah Savaiinaea is something Lions GM Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell probably wouldn’t pass on. The Lions have an identity offensively and Savaiinaea fits it perfectly. He’s a big punisher who can play tackle or guard and slot in immediately as a starter.
30. Baltimore Ravens: Denzel Burke, CB, Ohio State
Anytime I’m putting together a mock draft and I get to the Baltimore Ravens, I simply look at the board and think of what player would feel like the biggest steal in that scenario. It feels like Denzel Burke would fit in perfectly with that here.
The Ohio State corner has 26 passes broken up over the last three years and has been a consistent playmaker for that defense. According to PFF’s metrics, Burke is the type of player you can rely on in single-coverage situations:
"Burke was one of many draft-eligible Buckeyes who decided to return to Columbus for another season. The junior dominated when he was left on an island in 2023. Burke allowed a catch on only 19.1% of his targets in single coverage, the eighth-best rate among FBS cornerbacks. Of those 21 targets in single coverage, Burke made more plays on the ball (six combined interceptions and forced incompletions) than he allowed catches (five).- Pro Football Focus
Burke has the length and speed required to cover receivers one-on-one and will be the veteran leader in a young but talented Ohio State secondary."
Just another day at the office for Eric DeCosta when it comes to finding value wherever he's slotted to pick.