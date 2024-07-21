2025 NFL mock draft: Full three-round mock draft predictions
65. Carolina Panthers: Jason Marshall Jr., CB, Florida
66. New England Patriots: Blake Miller, OT, Clemson
67. Denver Broncos: Tez Johnson, WR, Oregon
68. Washington Commanders: Antwane Wells Jr., WR, Ole Miss
69. Kansas City Chiefs: Rod Moore, DB, Michigan
70. New York Giants: Mitchell Evans, TE, Notre Dame
71. Las Vegas Raiders: Donovan Edwards, RB, Michigan
72. Arizona Cardinals: Parker Brailsford, OL, Alabama
73. Jacksonville Jaguars: Trevor Etienne, RB, Georgia
74. New Orleans Saints: Dasan McCullough, EDGE, Oklahoma
75. Seattle Seahawks: Danny Stutsman, LB, Oklahoma
76. Indianapolis Colts: Smael Mondon Jr., LB, Georgia
77. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Quincy Riley, CB, Louisville
78. Pittsburgh Steelers: Drew Allar, QB, Penn State
79. Los Angeles Chargers: Josaiah Stewart, EDGE, Michigan
80. Jacksonville Jaguars: Ajani Cornelius, OL, Oregon
81. Cleveland Browns: Daylen Everette, CB, Georgia
82. Los Angeles Rams: Nazir Stackhouse, DL, Georgia
83. New York Jets: Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU
84. Chicago Bears: Andrew Mukuba, S, Texas
85. Atlanta Falcons: Jamon Dumas-Johnson, LB, Kentucky
86. Philadelphia Eagles: Donovan Jackson, OL, Ohio State
87. Green Bay Packers: Sebastian Castro, DB, Iowa
88. Houston Texans: Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State
89. Philadelphia Eagles: Cameron Ward, QB, Miami
90. Dallas Cowboys: Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia
91. Buffalo Bills: Nick Singleton, RB, Penn State
92. Cincinnati Bengals: Devin Neal, RB, Kansas
93. New York Jets: Oscar Delp, TE, Georgia
94. Baltimore Ravens: Wyatt Milum, OT, West Virginia
95. San Francisco 49ers: Barion Brown, WR, Kentucky
96. Kansas City Chiefs: Deion Burks, WR, Oklahoma
There were a couple of really interesting scenarios that presented themselves here in the third round of this 2025 NFL mock draft. The first one was the Denver Broncos getting the chance to take Tez Johnson, the adoptive brother of Broncos 1st-round QB Bo Nix. Johnson would also be re-joining his former Ducks teammate Troy Franklin in Denver’s receiver room.
The Pittsburgh Steelers stayed local to take another shot at the quarterback position with Drew Allar, who has appeared in the 1st round of one of our offseason mock drafts. He has big-time potential.
The New York Jets also took a shot on a quarterback and picked up Jayden Daniels’ replacement at LSU, Garrett Nussmeier. Nussmeier is on the radar of a lot of NFL scouts right now after some of the glimpses he showed in opportunities last season.