2025 NFL mock draft: Full three-round mock draft predictions
5. Tennessee Titans: Carson Beck, QB, Georgia
If the Tennessee Titans are picking this high again next year, you had better believe that GM Ran Carthon and new head coach Brian Callahan are going to go out and get a quarterback of the future. Whether that’s a free agent, trade acquisition, Shedeur Sanders, Carson Beck, or someone else – they’re going to get a new quarterback one way or the other.
This roster is set up in such an odd way right now that they should have way too many good veterans to be bad, but the high variance from a player like Will Levis has people thinking the Titans could pick in the top five of the 2025 NFL Draft.
If they can land someone like Carson Beck, they could be set up really well to keep pace with a loaded division of talented QBs in the AFC South.
6. New York Giants: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
If you’re not watching the New York Giants on the offseason version of HBO’s hit show Hard Knocks, you’re really missing out just as an NFL fan in general. The show has documented the offseason process of the New York Giants and provided some interesting revelations in hindsight, including the fact that this team was eager to potentially move up to get LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels or possibly even North Carolina’s Drake Maye.
The perception from the outside has been that the Giants are way too comfortable with Daniel Jones, but perhaps there is some unrest inside that building as well. Will Johnson isn’t going to help settle that unrest, but we need a third quarterback to emerge with where the Giants are picking here. If they can’t get a top-tier QB prospect, continuing to load up defensively and get guys who can take advantage of their pass rushers up front could be a solid alternative.